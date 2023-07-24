Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed opens up on her painful 'lip filler' journey; Here's what she said

    Taking to her Instagram post, the DIY fashionista and diva Urfi Javed has finally opened up on her painful 'lip filler' journey and warned her fans to get it done only by the best and good doctor. Urfi Javed's this post has shaken social media and made many aware of the bad effects of too many lip fillers.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has become the DIY fashionista and disruptor who has shaken the internet by storm with her quirky and innovative DIY outfit looks. At a store launch of ace Indian fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in Delhi in May 2023, the self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed stunned netizens with her tasteful sartorial choices. This gesture also got many trolls thinking that Urfi is only exercising her right of freedom to wear what she wants to wear, which is commendable. Urfi is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

    She has become India's number-one style icon and fashionista. Her quirky yet unusual DIY outfits take social media by storm each time she steps out and about in the city. Always loved for being fearless and bold in giving back savage replies and epic comebacks to her trolls and social media users, Urfi Javed has recently taken to her Instagram post and has ultimately broken the silence on her painful 'lip fillers' journey.

    Taking to her Instagram post, Urfi Javed has posted a few photos of herself. She has written a long heartfelt caption. Her caption reads, "Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I have been getting lip fillers from the age of 18. I did not have that much money back then. But I always felt my lips were too thin. I wanted bigger and fuller lips. I went to dermat deni. They said that we are ready to do it for less. These were the results at times !."

    She also adds how it was the most painful thing and shared, "I had to get them dissolved and mind it. It is the most painful thing ever !! I am not discouraging people that they should not get it done. Infact, what I am trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers. I know what suits my face. I know now less is more."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Urfi ended her note by adding, "Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually revoked fillers for everyone. If you have some insecurities about your face or body. Instead of hating yourself or your face, it is better to go for fillers or surgeries. But but but, from good doctor only."

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
