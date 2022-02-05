Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

Early diagnosis is the key to cure. We spoke to Dr Kakoli Lahkar, Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, who explained nine warning signs of cancer we should look out for.

The number of women diagnosed with cancer globally is increasing with each passing year. It is imperative that women take time off their busy daily lives and pay attention to certain warning signs of this dreaded disease. Early diagnosis is the key to cure. Besides, the long-pending checkups/consultations that have been put off for a while due to the ongoing pandemic must also be promptly undertaken. Some of the early warning signs of cancer discussed below can help mitigate the mortality and morbidity from cancer and save lives.

Abnormal bleeding from any part of the body is a red flag sign for cancer. Abnormal vaginal bleeding in women should always be a serious concern. Women with endometrial cancer have complained of irregular bleeding. Heavy blood flow or prolonged flow during the monthly cycle, lasting more than a week can be indicative of cancer. Also, bleeding post intercourse or spotting between periods is usually not considered normal. Bleeding after menopause should always be thoroughly investigated. Women experiencing these symptoms should be evaluated by a gynaecologist at the earliest possible. Annual Pap smear is recommended for all women who are sexually active to help detect cervical cancer.

The presence of a lump in the breast or armpit is the most common warning sign of breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide and also in India. Additionally, changes in the shape/retraction of the nipple, thickening or redness of the skin of the breast or discharge of blood from the nipples must not be ignored and should be evaluated by an oncologist. Annual mammograms after age 40 reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer by almost 25% and every woman should undergo this simple test. Also, every woman should learn breast self-examination to detect lumps in the early stages.

Unexplained weight loss, i.e, losing more than 5% of body weight in six months can be an ominous sign of cancer provided there are no other reasons for weight loss such as strict dietary /weight loss regimes.





New-onset dyspepsia or loss of appetite and early satiety especially, if lasting more than 2 weeks can be a warning sign of certain cancers such as cancers arising from the stomach or food pipe. Loss of appetite can also occur due to certain chemicals secreted by cancer cells arising from different organs.

Profuse sweating or drenching sweats, especially at night and unexplained/recurrent fever lasting more than 3 weeks can be associated with certain blood cancers.

Persistent cough or hoarseness lasting more than 2 weeks and spitting of blood, especially in smokers should be thoroughly investigated to exclude cancers of the lung and throat. However, lung cancer can also affect nonsmokers and these warning signs should be kept in mind





Change in bowel and bladder habits such as alternating diarrhoea and constipation for more than a month or recurrent urinary tract infections can herald cancer of the colon or urinary tract respectively and need evaluation

A non-healing ulcer or sore in any part of the body or a change in the size and colour of a wart/mole are indications of skin cancer and need to be immediately investigated and treated

Unexplained fatigue or extreme tiredness can be a sign of cancer. This is generally due to certain `hormones’ secreted by cancer cells in the blood.

The application of modern treatment techniques can result in the cure of nearly 2 out of 3 cancers if diagnosed and treated early. Hence, awareness of the warning signs, prompt evaluation/diagnosis and regular screening as recommended are the pillars on which the success of cancer treatment stands.

Spreading awareness and not falling prey to misinformation is essential to “Closing the care gap”(the theme of world cancer day 2022)



