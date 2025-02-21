Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell to issue show cause notice to Zomato; read details

Maharashtra Cyber Cell intends to issue a show cause notice to Zomato for selling concert tickets without buyer identities. They seek an explanation and investigate any regulatory infractions.

Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell to issue show cause notice to Zomato; read details RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell intends to issue a show cause notice to Zomato's ticketing site for selling tickets to singer Honey Singh's concert without disclosing the buyer's identity. 

Tickets to the event were reportedly sold without the purchasers' having been sufficiently identified. The cyber cell seeks to explain why the platform failed to put names on the tickets.

Also Read: Salaar to Kannappa: 5 Prabhas’ power-packed film lineup unveiled

Authorities are examining whether this breaches ticketing standards or constitutes a security concern.

The cyber unit has ordered an official answer from Zomato on the matter, and depending on their reply, additional action will be taken.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal vs Dhanashree: Who's richer? Check their net worth

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South NTI

FICCI appoints Kamal Haasan as chairman of Media & Entertainment Committee, South

Amazon's MGM studios takes charge of James Bond franchise's creative future; Read on NTI

Amazon’s MGM studios takes charge of James Bond franchise’s creative future; Read on

Mimi to Mrs: 7 female centric films on netflix to transform your fears into strength MEG

Mimi to Mrs: 7 female centric films on netflix to transform your fears into strength

India Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant got summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell RBA

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour? MEG

Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour?

Recent Stories

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Recent Videos

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

Video Icon
India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon