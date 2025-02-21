Honey Singh Millionaire Concert: Maharashtra Cyber Cell to issue show cause notice to Zomato; read details

Maharashtra Cyber Cell intends to issue a show cause notice to Zomato for selling concert tickets without buyer identities. They seek an explanation and investigate any regulatory infractions.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell intends to issue a show cause notice to Zomato's ticketing site for selling tickets to singer Honey Singh's concert without disclosing the buyer's identity.

Tickets to the event were reportedly sold without the purchasers' having been sufficiently identified. The cyber cell seeks to explain why the platform failed to put names on the tickets.

Authorities are examining whether this breaches ticketing standards or constitutes a security concern.

The cyber unit has ordered an official answer from Zomato on the matter, and depending on their reply, additional action will be taken.

