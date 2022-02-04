  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On World Cancer Day, let us know what to avoid to raise cancer risk from the expert. We spoke to Dr J Hari Kishan, Consultant General Medicine, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, for more details 

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Worldwide, people observe World Cancer Day on February 4 to make people aware of cancer and the prejudices associated with the condition. The Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) has declared World Cancer Day a “global uniting initiative." Today, on this day, we listed some things besides tobacco, sunlight radiation and many more, which may raise your risk of cancer. 
     

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Hot tea: According to the 2018 report published in China, it was proved that drinking extremely hot tea may increase the risk of cancer of the esophagus. They also claimed that people who generally drank hot tea and smoked tobacco, and drank alcohol had five times higher risk of esophageal cancer than those who did none of those three things.
     

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Breast implants: Women who opt for breast implants face an increased risk of a rare type of lymphoma called Anaplastic large cell lymphoma(ALCL), which may increase the risk of breast cancer in women.

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Sitting still: Lack of physical activity may cause lots of fatal diseases; cancer is one of the diseases linked with higher levels of physical activity. Researchers proved that physical exercise lowers the risk of getting cancer up to 7 per cent. Also Read: Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Smoke from the grill: In 2018 a study found that there are some certain chemicals found in grills called Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The burning of wood or charcoal releases those chemicals. They are known as carcinogens, or cancer-causing agents, so according to this study, we can conclude that people who sit close to a grill may absorb an increased amount of chemicals through their skin which may cause a greater risk of cancer. 

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Alcohol: A study proved that alcohol in the body might release a chemical that damages the DNA of the stem cells of the blood, which is considered one of the major causes of cancer. Alcohol is linked to increasing the risk of various type of cancer such as Liver, colorectal, esophageal and breast cancer.

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    Obesity: People who suffer from obesity have double the risk of stomach, liver, and kidney cancers compared to normal-weight people. Also Read: Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

    World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer RCB

    HIV/AIDS: Infectious agents cause HIV/AIDS, including EBV, HBV, and HCV, which may cause oropharyngeal, anal, liver, and many other cancers. Also Read: Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International congenital heart defect week: The reality today in India

    International congenital heart defect week: The reality today in India

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year - ADT

    Chinese New Year 2022: Here's list of greetings to wish your loved ones on the New Year

    Know how you can naturally increase your haemoglobin levels at home; read what expert says RCB

    Know how you can naturally increase your haemoglobin levels at home; read what expert says

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do RCB

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here RCB

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here

    Recent Stories

    Ralf Rangnick to Zinedine Zidane: 5 potential favourites ranked for Manchester United full-time managerial job-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick to Zinedine Zidane: 5 potential favourites ranked for Manchester United full-time managerial job

    football premier league Ashley Cole reunites with former Chelsea and England teammate Frank Lampard as Everton first team coach

    Ashley Cole reunites with former Chelsea and England teammate Frank Lampard as Everton's first team coach

    football La Liga Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals asserts president Joan Laporta

    Barcelona's new No. 25 Aubameyang is in Camp Nou to score goals, asserts president Joan Laporta

    UP Election 2022 Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh

    Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh; gunman held, hunt on for others

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon