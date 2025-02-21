10 cultural etiquette every traveler should know before visiting a new place

Respecting local customs and traditions can make your trip experience more enjoyable and meaningful. Every country has its own unsaid laws; what is nice in one place may be rude in another! Before you pack your luggage, here are some important cultural etiquette guidelines to help you travel properly and confidently.  
 

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 6:43 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Greetings Matter
 
In Japan, a bow is the most respectful welcome, although in France, a kiss on both cheeks is standard. In India, a courteous "Namaste" with folded hands is valued. Before your vacation, discover how locals greet one another it's a modest gesture that goes a long way.  

article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Mind Your Hand Gestures

Hand signs do not have the same meaning everywhere! The "thumbs-up" gesture is considered good in many Western countries, yet it can be disrespectful in the Middle East. Similarly, exposing the sole of your foot in Thailand and pointing at someone with your finger in Malaysia are deemed impolite. When in doubt, observe and follow the natives' lead.  

article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Dining Etiquette is Crucial

Food is an important aspect of culture, as is the way it is consumed! Slurping noodles is considered disrespectful in the United States, although it is a gesture of appreciation in Japan. In India and the Middle East, eating with the left hand is considered impure. Some cultures expect you to finish everything on your plate, however in China, leaving a little food indicates that you're full.  
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Dress Appropriately for the Culture

Many countries have modest dress codes, particularly in religious settings. Covering shoulders and knees is considered respectable in Middle Eastern cultures, whereas shorts and sleeveless tops should be avoided in European church settings. A simple scarf or shawl might be a lifesaver in situations where modesty is required.  
 

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Tipping Customs Differ Everywhere 

In the United States, tipping waitstaff 15-20% is customary, yet in Japan, tipping is frequently considered disrespectful! In Europe, service charges are typically included in the bill, therefore additional tips are unnecessary. Always verify local norms before tipping to avoid embarrassing situations.  

article_image6

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Respect Sacred Spaces & Traditions 

Visit temples, mosques, or churches? Remove your shoes if necessary, and always observe dress codes. In Buddhist temples, never turn your back on a Buddha statue, and in Hindu temples, refrain from touching sacred things. Religious sites are places of devotion, so keep your voices down and your phones on silent.  
 

article_image7

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

7. Personal Space and Touching Rules Vary 
 
People in several Latin American and Mediterranean countries are friendly and greet visitors with hugs or cheek kisses. Personal space is prized in countries such as Japan and Finland, and physical contact is kept to a minimum. Understanding these boundaries can help you avoid potentially uncomfortable situations.  
 

article_image8

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

8.  Be Mindful of Public Behavior

Public shows of affection are common in Western countries but frowned upon in India, Saudi Arabia, and portions of Southeast Asia. Loud speech or public debates may also be deemed disrespectful in nations such as Japan or Germany. A little discretion can go a long way!  
 

article_image9

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

9. Learn a Few Basic Phrases 

You don't have to be fluent, but knowing basic phrases like "hello," "thank you," and "excuse me" in the local language demonstrates respect and effort. A simple "merci" in France or "arigato" in Japan can make a good impression on the locals.  

article_image10

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

10. Be Open-Minded and Adaptable 

Travel is about discovering new cultures, therefore treat each new location with interest and respect. If you make an unintentional error, a polite apologies and willingness to learn are always appreciated.  


Every country has its own set of customs, and adopting them enhances the trip experience. Being culturally aware not only helps you avoid misunderstandings, but it also strengthens your connection to the areas you visit. So, before you embark on your next vacation, take a moment to study the do's and don'ts it's the key to being a considerate and responsible traveller!  

