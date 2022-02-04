  • Facebook
    World Cancer Day 2022: Here are 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer

    Early detection is best to cure and hence we bring you 7 steps that help prevent breast cancer. We spoke to Dr Karthik KS, Surgical Oncology, KMC hospital, Mangaluru, who shared advise on the same
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Breast Cancer has become one of the most common cancers in the world. According to the Indian ratio, breast cancer mortality is increased 1.7 times higher than maternal mortality, indicating the situation's direness. Every 4 minutes, an Indian woman is diagnosed with cancer and every 13 minutes, an Indian woman dies of cancer. Early detection is best to cure and these are the 7 steps that help to prevent breast cancer.

    Alcohol: most people are associated with liver failure and liver disease due to the consumption of alcohol which has more adverse effects on the liver, it's also been proven to extend the danger of developing breast cancer. In fact, alcohol has the ability to vary the bodywork of metabolizing estrogen. When alcohol is consumed on a regular basis, it may result in a very higher level of estrogen within the body which may cause a high risk of breast cancer in the individuals.

    Also Read: World Cancer Day 2022: Can walnuts protect you from cancer? Here’s what experts say

    Maintaining a healthy diet can help to prevent breast cancer. most people are consuming an excessive amount of estrogen which might cause the body hormone-receptor to results which help within the development and growth of breast cancer. Eating a well–balanced nutritious diet and exercising regularly can help to keep up a healthy weight. 

    Also Read: World Cancer Day 2022: Breast implants to hot tea, 7 things that can raise your risk of cancer

    Cancer Screening: Screening is checking for cancer or conditions that may cause cancer in people with good health. participate in cancer screening programs available for breast, cervical and bowel cancers or consult an Oncologist for further information. 

    Annual Mammogram is very important to detect breast cancer in its early stages, which may help avoid future health complications. After age 40, most women are advised to mammogram screenings. 

    Smoking may increase a woman risk of developing breast cancer. Cigarette smoke contains over 60 cancer-causing agents and has been linked to numerous types of cancer like lung, mouth, throat, pancreas etc. Avoiding any form of tobacco is incredibly important for cancer prevention.

    Family history of breast cancer: If any loved one has been associated with breast cancer before, will have a greater chance of developing the disease. 

    Exposure to estrogen: Intake of estrogen-related drugs, such as those used for hormone therapy, can lead to the risk of breast cancer.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
