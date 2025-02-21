Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickleton registers his maiden ODI century against Afghanistan (WATCH)

South African opener Ryan Rickelton had a brilliant start to his Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as he scored his maiden ODI century during the Proteas’ opening match of the tournament against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21.

Rickelton was initially not part of South Africa’s playing XI, but after the management decided to rest Heinrich Klaasen as a precautionary measure due to elbow injury, the 28-year-old was included in the team for the clash against Afghanistan. After Temba Bavuma opted to bat first, South Africa lost an early wicket of Tony de Zorzi. Thereafter, Rickelton was joined by Bavuma at the crease.

Rickelton and Bavuma steadied Proteas’ innings after an early wicket. However, Ryan Rickelton was at his best as he took Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners with a mix of aggressive strokeplay and calculated shots. The opener was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards the long-off off Mohammad Nabi’s full toss delivery to complete his century. Rickelton punched in the air with a jump as his teammates from the dressing room gave him a standing ovation.

Watch: Ryan Rickelton’s maiden ODI century

Ryan Rickelton's stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 103 off 106 balls at 201/3. His brilliant innings laced seven fours and a boundary. He formed a 129-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (58) for the second wicket to lift South Africa from 281/ to 157/2. After Rickelton’s dismissal, Rassie Van dur Dussen and Aiden Markram carried on Proteas’ innings.

The pair was looking to form a good partnership until dur Dussen was dismissed for 52 at 248/4. Then, Aiden Markram was joined by David Miller at the crease and the duo formed a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 14 at 298/5. Marco Jansen walked back to the pavilion early after being dismissed for a duck at 299/6. Eventually, South Africa posted a total of 315/6 in 50 overs, with Aiden Markram being unbeaten on 52.

