Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickleton registers his maiden ODI century against Afghanistan (WATCH)

Ryan Rickelton put up a brilliant performance in South Africa's opening match against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickleton registers his maiden ODI century against Afghanistan (WATCH)
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 6:31 PM IST

South African opener Ryan Rickelton had a brilliant start to his Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as he scored his maiden ODI century during the Proteas’ opening match of the tournament against Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. 

Rickelton was initially not part of South Africa’s playing XI, but after the management decided to rest Heinrich Klaasen as a precautionary measure due to elbow injury, the 28-year-old was included in the team for the clash against Afghanistan. After Temba Bavuma opted to bat first, South Africa lost an early wicket of Tony de Zorzi. Thereafter, Rickelton was joined by Bavuma at the crease. 

Also read: Champions Trophy: Not Kohli or Gill! Wasim Akram hails THIS Indian player as 'special' after IND vs BAN match

Rickelton and Bavuma steadied Proteas’ innings after an early wicket. However, Ryan Rickelton was at his best as he took Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners with a mix of aggressive strokeplay and calculated shots. The opener was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards the long-off off Mohammad Nabi’s full toss delivery to complete his century. Rickelton punched in the air with a jump as his teammates from the dressing room gave him a standing ovation. 

Watch: Ryan Rickelton’s maiden ODI century 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Ryan Rickelton's stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 103 off 106 balls at 201/3. His brilliant innings laced seven fours and a boundary. He formed a 129-run partnership with Temba Bavuma (58) for the second wicket to lift South Africa from 281/ to 157/2. After Rickelton’s dismissal, Rassie Van dur Dussen and Aiden Markram carried on Proteas’ innings. 

The pair was looking to form a good partnership until dur Dussen was dismissed for 52 at 248/4. Then, Aiden Markram was joined by David Miller at the crease and the duo formed a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 14 at 298/5. Marco Jansen walked back to the pavilion early after being dismissed for a duck at 299/6. Eventually, South Africa posted a total of 315/6 in 50 overs, with Aiden Markram being unbeaten on 52. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickelton joins Gary Kristen in elite list after maiden ODI century

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickelton joins Gary Kristen in elite list after maiden ODI century

Ranji Trophy semifinal, GUJ vs KER: Samson posts heartwarming message as Kerala reaches maiden final HRD

Ranji Trophy semifinal, GUJ vs KER: Samson posts heartwarming message as Kerala reaches maiden final

Champions Trophy: Ganguly weighs in on Rahul-Pant debate, predicts India-Pakistan clash outcome (WATCH) snt

Champions Trophy: Ganguly weighs in on Rahul-Pant debate, predicts India-Pakistan clash outcome (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh backs Rohit Sharma as India's biggest match-winner ahead of Pakistan clash snt

Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh backs Rohit Sharma as India's biggest match-winner ahead of Pakistan clash

Champions Trophy: Shane Watson backs 'pivotal' Glenn Maxwell to shine for Australia in mega event snt

Champions Trophy: Shane Watson backs 'pivotal' Glenn Maxwell to shine for Australia in mega event

Recent Stories

Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update snt

Will Haaland be fit for Liverpool clash? Man City boss gives update

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickelton joins Gary Kristen in elite list after maiden ODI century

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Ryan Rickelton joins Gary Kristen in elite list after maiden ODI century

Indian Army pushes air defence modernisation with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more ddr

Indian Army pushes air defence modernisation with 220 successor guns, VSHORADS, QRSAM and more

NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

NIA chargesheets two aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala in terror-gangster case

Ranji Trophy semifinal, GUJ vs KER: Samson posts heartwarming message as Kerala reaches maiden final HRD

Ranji Trophy semifinal, GUJ vs KER: Samson posts heartwarming message as Kerala reaches maiden final

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

Video Icon
End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon
Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Video Icon
How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon