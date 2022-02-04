World Cancer Day 2022: Can walnuts protect you from cancer? Here’s what experts say

Image: Getty Images

Health and a healthy diet have become a major concern these days. People have grown more conscious about what they eat and their nutrition intake. Though many are aware of how important walnuts are to one who prefers a healthy diet, some are unaware of the benefits it has on safeguarding one from life-taking diseases.

Nutritionists in Indore, Madhya Pradesh are of the view that walnuts, which are also termed as super nuts, have many added benefits that people may not completely be aware of. Dr Sangeeta Malu, an Indore-based nutritionist spoke about the benefits of walnuts in one’s diet. Dr Malu shares, “Walnuts are very beneficial for health and hence they are counted in excellent foods. Including walnuts in your daily diet can help you avoid many fatal diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and permanent inflammation.”

It is also considered an excellent food for the development of the brain, given the high presence of fatty acids such as Omega 3 in it. “Walnuts are primarily made up of good, unsaturated fats and contains omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Walnuts basically have good fats,” added Dr Malu.

But, there is a particular way to consume walnuts – eat them raw. Dr Malu says that the best way to eat walnuts, to gain maximum benefits of the super nut is to eat them raw and not to ‘cook’ them. “People have a tendency to cook 'akhrot ka halwa' or even soak it. This leads to a reduction in the benefits that it has. You should simply rinse them and eat them. If at all one wants to soak it, they should consume the (soaked) water also, so that its properties are not lost.”

Another added benefit of walnuts, to fight Vitamin D deficiency, that Dr Malu shared is how “massaging walnut oil on the body helps in easy and quick absorption of Vitamin-D while walking in the sun”. She says that “this should be a practice among all, especially those who have Vitamin-D deficiency”.

