A new report hints at a shocking move for WWE legend The Undertaker, linked with Bigg Boss.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker could be preparing for an unexpected career move far from the wrestling ring. According to a report by Indian daily Dainik Bhaskar, the legendary superstar is in discussions to appear on the long-running reality television series Bigg Boss.

The Phenom, who stepped away from in-ring action in 2020, has stayed tied to WWE through his Legends contract. This arrangement has allowed him to make occasional appearances on company programming while also serving as a mentor on the reality project LFG (Legends and Future Greats). However, his latest potential role would mark an entirely new direction outside of WWE’s ecosystem.

The report claims that Undertaker may join the cast of Bigg Boss Season 19 as a wild card entry. If finalized, his participation would begin in November, with an expected stay of seven to ten days inside the house. No official confirmation has been issued so far, but speculation continues to build.

Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood icon Salman Khan, will launch its 19th season on August 24 with 15 contestants. As the format requires, three additional wild cards will join later in the season, though it remains unclear if Undertaker will be one of them. The program is famous for its intense atmosphere, which often leads to dramatic clashes among its diverse cast of actors, politicians, and influencers.

The Undertaker’s presence would inevitably attract worldwide attention, given his legendary aura and career longevity in professional wrestling. While his sports entertainment credentials are unmatched, adapting to a reality TV environment filled with strategy, confrontations, and constant surveillance could prove to be an entirely different challenge.

This would not be the first time a WWE legend entered the Bigg Boss house. In 2010, The Great Khali participated in Season 4 and ultimately finished as runner-up, leaving a memorable impact on the show’s history. Whether The Undertaker follows a similar path remains to be seen, but the possibility alone has already sparked global intrigue.