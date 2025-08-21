John Cena's last WWE match will be on Saturday, December 13th during a special Saturday Night's Main Event..

The much-anticipated date for John Cena’s final WWE match has now been officially confirmed. WWE and Peacock jointly announced on Wednesday that the 17-time World Champion will step into the ring for the last time during a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13.

This will mark the grand finale of Cena’s year-long farewell tour, bringing an end to a legendary career. While the exact venue has yet to be revealed, expectations strongly point to the event being held at the TD Garden in Massachusetts, Cena’s home state.

The announcement also puts to rest recent speculation that WWE might push the show back to December 27 to directly compete with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view event. Instead, WWE has chosen to keep the date firmly on December 13.

New WWE-NBC Universal Deal

This news arrives alongside an update on WWE’s new lucrative partnership with NBCUniversal, which extends their broadcast deal. Under this arrangement, Saturday Night’s Main Event will now air exclusively on Peacock in USA, streaming four times annually. The next two specials are locked in for November 1 and the December 13 show featuring Cena’s farewell match. Additionally, WWE’s extensive Network library will remain accessible on Peacock through the end of 2025.

Farewell Tour Winds Down

Now, with the December 13 match locked in, Cena’s farewell tour is now winding down. Before the big night, Cena has a couple of high-profile matches left. On August 31, he faces off against Logan Paul at the Clash in Paris event. Then, on September 20, he is expected to headline the inaugural WrestlePalooza, squaring off against the returning Brock Lesnar in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.