Candice LeRae has become a familiar face on Friday Night SmackDown, teaming alongside Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in the #DIY storyline. Away from the cameras, she and Gargano share a special bond as parents.

Married in 2016, the couple welcomed their son, Quill, in 2022. LeRae continues to split her energy between competing in the ring and being a devoted mother.