Apple TV has taken a page from Netflix’s playbook by introducing its own distinctive startup sound-a move set to give viewers a new experience every time they launch content on Apple’s platform. The iconic “tudum” sound popularized by Netflix, which has become synonymous with its streaming offerings since 2015, now has fresh competition: a brand-new jingle crafted by acclaimed American singer-songwriter Finneas.

This short musical signature is more than just a sound. It arrives alongside an animated rainbow Apple logo and is set to debut as part of every Apple TV viewing experience. Finneas, who is not only a Grammy-winning musician, producer, and Billie Eilish’s brother, shared his enthusiasm for the project on Instagram, expressing, “Never thought I’d get to do something like this but I am so honored and truly couldn’t have enjoyed working on it more. Hope this very short piece of music feels like it matches the things I love about Apple so much.”

Apple teased this update with a simply titled video, “This is just the beginning,” hinting at new directions for viewers’ auditory experiences on their service.

Debate over the Apple jingle

The arrival of Apple’s jingle-referred to as a “mnemonic” by Finneas-has already sparked debate across social media. While many users have praised the new sound and accompanying animation as “brilliant” and “gorgeous,” others have voiced their reservations. Some users commented that the five-second jingle feels a bit lengthy, interrupting the flow before content starts. Others critiqued its musical structure, with one asking, “Why does the note never resolve? The last note should be lower.” A handful remarked that the sound creates a sense of unease they can’t quite describe.

Despite these mixed reviews, fans of Finneas have been vocal in supporting the musical direction, with some even drawing playful comparisons to cinematic moments like those in the movie “Her.”

Social media reaction

The social media reaction to the Apple jingle is rather mixed with many thinking it could have been better. However the logo and animation was liked by most. Check out some reactions:

Netflix jingle

Netflix’s own signature jingle has a lesser-known origin story-it was inspired by a moment in “House of Cards,” the streaming service’s breakthrough original series. In a pivotal scene at the end of season two, Kevin Spacey’s character Frank Underwood knocks twice on his desk, and those beats echo as the credits begin to roll. This moment later shaped the now-familiar “tudum” sound that marks the start of every Netflix original.