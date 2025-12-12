Ayesha Khan to Saumya Tandon: 6 TV Stars Who Stole the Show in Dhurandhar
From Ayesha Khan to Saumya Tandon, several TV actors made a strong impact in Dhurandhar. Their performances added depth, energy, and charm, proving that small-screen stars can shine equally in films.
TV Stars Shine Bright
Dhurandhar released on December 5th and has become a theatrical sensation, grossing over ₹200 crores in its first week. Alongside Bollywood stars, several TV actors also delivered remarkable performances. Let’s take a look at the actors who made a strong impact.
Ayesha Khan
In Dhurandhar, Ayesha Khan delivered a stunning performance alongside Krystle D’Souza in the special song Shararat. Ayesha Khan, who previously gained fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, impressed audiences with her energetic and captivating presence.
Krystle D'Souza
Krystle D’Souza shines in the special song Shararat from Dhurandhar, winning everyone’s hearts with her graceful and energetic dance moves.
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon appears in a significant role in Dhurandhar, portraying Ulfat, the courageous wife of the dacoit Rehman, adding depth and emotion to the film’s narrative.
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil plays Sushant Bansal in Dhurandhar, appearing as a sharp and determined intelligence officer who plays a key role in the unfolding action and investigation.
Rakesh Bedi
In Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi portrays Jameel Jamali, a prominent Pakistani leader, adding weight and significance to the film’s political and action-packed storyline.
Gaurav Gera
Gaurav Gera plays Mohammad Alam in Dhurandhar, portraying a skilled Indian spy whose intelligence and bravery play a crucial role in the film’s thrilling narrative.
