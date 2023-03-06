Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar FIRST movie review: Is Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film worth watching? Read THIS

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated film since the two Kapoor will share the screen for the first time. And early reviews from the UAE are on their way, and they will make you want to see the picture more. 

    Umair Sandhu, a critic renowned for giving an early thought of every film and spreading some fake news, released his review on TJMM and loved Shraddha Kapoor's performance. After the film's release, he claimed the actress would be the new Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

    In his tweet, he mentioned that Shraddha's career would fly after this Luv Ranjan directorial and would see the same success as Kareena Kapoor Khan's after Jab We Met. 

    Fans swoon over Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in O Bedardiya. Ranbir's flawless portrayal as a sad lover boy in this song makes fans fall in love with him, while Shraddha Kapoor emotes brilliantly and makes you want to see more of her. 

    In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir and Shraddha are setting enormous objectives for all new-age couples, and fans can't wait till March 8 to see the film in theatres. Given that the film is just two days old, both performers are going all out to promote it.

