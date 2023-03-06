Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Here's how the Bollywood diva stays sexy and super fit

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest and most stunning actresses of the current generation. As the actress turns 25 today, here's a glimpse into the Mili actress' intense workout routine.

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry, at present. Born to the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter in the lead. 

    So far, the star has given brilliant performances and proven her versatility. As she turns 25, here's a look at her four favorite fitness routines to stay fit and healthy.

    1. Pilates:

    Janhvi Kapoor has often flaunted her love for Pilates and is known as Pilates girl. When she is not working, she works out and gives her fans fitness goals. Pilates, popularized by celebrities for its long, lean, and sculpted aesthetic, has become a household name. It helps build strength and flexibility. Doing Pilates can have many benefits, both physical and mental. If you are looking to lose weight, you can incorporate Pilates into your wellness plan.

    2. Yoga:

    Not just Pilates, Janhvi is also fond of doing Yoga and often works out at Malaika Arora's Sarva Yoga Studio in Mumbai. When the star is not busy with shoots, she hits the gym for a few minutes of workout in her daily regime and routine. She mixes several exercise forms in her busy schedule, including strength training to stay fit and healthy.

    3. Rope training:

    Janhvi also does rope training. It is a full-body workout. Rope training uses muscles in the upper back, arms, abs, back, and glutes. Janhvi also loves belly dancing, which is a good form of workout.

    4. Belly dance:

    Belly dance also increases core strength, which provides stability in the body and enhances posture. As far as its beauty benefits are concerned, belly dancing gives healthy and younger-looking skin.

