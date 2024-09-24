Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reportedly sustained an ACL injury during his side's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri could be ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury during the Premier League match against Arsenal, as per reports in Spain on Monday. The Spaniard limped off in the first half during his team's 2-2 draw with Gunners at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. ESPN and Spanish sports daily Marca reported that tests on Monday have confirmed an ACL tear.

Also read: Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury: Barcelona goalkeeper to undergo knee surgery

The incident occurred in the 17th-minute when Rodri was trying to move away from his marker Thomas Partey and in the process went down holding his right knee. There wasn't much contact from the Arsenal man.

The Spain international has played only 66 minutes in the league this season, after being ruled out of Manchester City's opening two league games against Chelsea and Ipswich Town due to hamstring injury. He was an unused substitute in City's third top flight game against West Ham United towards the end of last month.

After the international break, Rodri came on as a substitute against Brentford in the league, before starting against Inter Milan in Manchester City's Champions League opener last week. "Rodri is strong, He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there," City manager Pep Guardiola said after the Arsenal match.

Rodri has been a key figure in Guardiola's plans. The 28-year-old had an incredible 2023-24 season, winning a fourth successive Premier League title with Cityzens, while also playing a pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Germany. The midfielder played 50 matches for Guardiola's side last season, scoring nine goals and recording 14 assists across all competitions.

Manchester City failed to secure all three points against Arsenal on Sunday despite playing the majority of the match against 10 man, after Leandro Trossard was sent off for two yellow cards. The hosts drew the first blood inside the opening eight minutes courtesy of Erling Haaland, who slotted home from Savinho's perfectly-weighted through ball.

Arsenal drew level through left-back Riccardo Calafiori's stunning strike from outside the box in the 22nd-minute. On the stroke of half-time, the Gunners took the lead as Gabriel Magalhaes headed home from a corner kick.

Manchester City came out all guns blazing in the second-half but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made couple of outstanding saves to hold on to the lead until the 98th-minute. John Stones made the score 2-2 from probably the last kick of the match. After Mateo Kovacic's initial shot was blocked by Arsenal defence, the rebound fell perfectly for the Englishman to slot home close range.

Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1

Latest Videos