Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has beaten Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Shraddha Kapoor to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star'.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has beaten Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Shraddha Kapoor to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star,' according to an Ormax report. While Samantha took the top spot, Alia was in second place. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Trisha, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani. Samantha's followers are overjoyed to find that she has topped the list.

    Professional front

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will shortly appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian series in the Citadel world, originally starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Samantha recently released a trailer for Citadel: Hunny Bunny in which she opened up about working with Varun Dhawan, saying, "All he thinks about from the time he wakes up is how to enhance his art. He is consistently focused on improving his performance in each scenario. Not only is he committed to his profession, but he's also one of the most pleasant people I've ever met."

    Also read: Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp in red handmade crimson Mossi gown

    She has also started shooting for Rakt Brahmand. Raj and DK created it, while Rahi Anil Barve directed it. Ali Fazal, who stars in Mirzapur, has reportedly joined the cast of Raj and DK's forthcoming web series with Samantha. Wamiqa Gabbi and Aditya Roy Kapur are also working with Samantha on the Netflix original series. The shoot for the fantasy drama Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom began on September 19. A report from Mid-Day provided additional information about the show. According to an insider, Rakt Bramhand is Raj and DK's first attempt into the action-fantasy genre, which is set in a mythical kingdom.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: High Court denies bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case dmn

    Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Janu Master's sexual assault case NTI

    Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case

    Remembering Thilakan: 12 years gone, but his footprints remain in Malayalam cinema dmn

    Remembering Thilakan: 12 years gone, but his footprints remain in Malayalam cinema

    Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures] NTI

    Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures]

    Kerala: Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail found dead in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

    Recent Stories

    Mysore Dasara 2024 Govt bans making reels taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants vkp

    Mysore Dasara 2024: Govt bans making reels, taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants

    Western Carriers makes NSE debut at Rs 171, down 0.58% from issue price AJR

    Western Carriers makes NSE debut at Rs 171, down 0.58% from issue price

    Promoting Gender Equality: Actions men can take to support women NTI

    Promoting Gender Equality: Actions men can take to support women

    Tata Tiago EV to MG Comet EV: 5 budget electric cars under Rs 20 lakh gcw

    Tata Tiago EV to MG Comet EV: 5 budget electric cars under Rs 20 lakh

    7.7 km, 4 key stops, seamless connectivity & more: Delhi airport to get India's 1st 'air train' by 2027 snt

    7.7 km, 4 key stops, seamless connectivity & more: Delhi airport to get India's 1st 'air train' by 2027

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon