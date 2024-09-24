Samantha Ruth Prabhu surpasses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has beaten Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Shraddha Kapoor to become India's 'Most Popular Female Film Star,' according to an Ormax report. While Samantha took the top spot, Alia was in second place. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Kapoor, Trisha, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kiara Advani. Samantha's followers are overjoyed to find that she has topped the list.

Professional front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will shortly appear in Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian series in the Citadel world, originally starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Samantha recently released a trailer for Citadel: Hunny Bunny in which she opened up about working with Varun Dhawan, saying, "All he thinks about from the time he wakes up is how to enhance his art. He is consistently focused on improving his performance in each scenario. Not only is he committed to his profession, but he's also one of the most pleasant people I've ever met."

She has also started shooting for Rakt Brahmand. Raj and DK created it, while Rahi Anil Barve directed it. Ali Fazal, who stars in Mirzapur, has reportedly joined the cast of Raj and DK's forthcoming web series with Samantha. Wamiqa Gabbi and Aditya Roy Kapur are also working with Samantha on the Netflix original series. The shoot for the fantasy drama Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom began on September 19. A report from Mid-Day provided additional information about the show. According to an insider, Rakt Bramhand is Raj and DK's first attempt into the action-fantasy genre, which is set in a mythical kingdom.

