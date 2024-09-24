Pushpa producer denies Allu Arjun's involvement in Jani Master's sexual assault case

The producer of Pushpa, Ravi Shankar, has publicly clarified that Allu Arjun is not involved in the recent sexual assault case against choreographer Jani Master, also known as Shaik Jani Basha. During a media interaction at the success meeting for Mathu Vadhalara 2, Ravi Shankar addressed the unnecessary speculation surrounding Allu Arjun's name in this troubling situation.

Ravi emphasized that Allu Arjun focuses solely on his work on set, wishing everyone a good morning and following the choreography provided to him. He expressed frustration at the rumors, stating, "Hero (Allu Arjun) isn’t bothered about who’s on set other than wishing them good morning and following the steps he’s given. He has unnecessarily been dragged into it." He questioned why, given Allu Arjun's stature, he would obstruct someone from working or promote another individual. The producer reiterated that everyone involved is professionally aligned with both Jani Master and the film.

The controversy stems from allegations made by a 21-year-old woman, who accused Jani Master of sexually assaulting her during her time as a junior choreographer in his team. According to her complaint, these incidents reportedly occurred over six years, particularly during outdoor shoots. The complaint detailed threats made by Jani Master that prevented her from coming forward sooner, alleging he would sabotage her career if she spoke out. Following the accusations, Jani Master was arrested by the Cyberabad Police in Goa.

Despite this scandal, Allu Arjun remains focused on the upcoming release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Initially slated for an August 15, 2024, release, Pushpa 2 has now been rescheduled to December 6, 2024. Fans are eager to see Allu Arjun reprise his role in the action-packed sequel, which is expected to continue the gripping narrative established in the first film.

As the situation unfolds, Allu Arjun continues to garner support from his fans and industry colleagues. The clarity provided by Ravi Shankar serves to separate the actor from the controversy, allowing Allu Arjun to maintain his focus on his career and upcoming projects in the Pushpa franchise.

