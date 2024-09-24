UP govt orders staff to declare assets by September 30 or face salary suspension

As per the directive, all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Heads of Departments must submit their property details on the 'Manav Sampada Portal' by September 30. Failure to do so will result in employees not receiving their September salaries.

The Uttar Pradesh government has mandated that all its employees disclose their movable and immovable assets by the end of this month or risk losing their salaries. This move, aimed at enhancing transparency in governance, was announced in an order by the state's Chief Secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh.

As per the directive, all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Heads of Departments must submit their property details on the 'Manav Sampada Portal' by September 30. Failure to do so will result in employees not receiving their September salaries.

The responsibility of ensuring compliance with the order has been assigned to the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), who will review and monitor whether employees have submitted their asset details.

Sources indicate that 90% of the state's government employees, approximately 7.19 lakh out of a total 8.44 lakh, have already uploaded their asset information on the portal. The remaining employees have until the September 30 deadline to comply.

Initially, the deadline was set for August 31, but it was extended by a month after several employees requested more time to gather and submit the necessary details.

