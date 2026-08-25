19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo from Mavelikkara, Kerala, has been crowned Miss Universe India 2026 in Jaipur. A law student and model, she was previously the first runner-up at Miss Teen International 2025 and aims to win the Miss Universe title.

Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo, 19, has been crowned Miss Universe India 2026 at a grand finale held in Jaipur on August 23. Kaziah emerged victorious from a field of 51 contestants representing different parts of the country, earning the coveted title after a closely contested competition.

Hailing from Mavelikkara in the Alappuzha district, Kaziah is a law student and is also involved in modelling. Previously, she represented India at Miss Teen International 2025, where she finished as the first runner-up. She subsequently won the Miss Universe Kerala title and has now achieved success at the national level.

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A Crown of Responsibility

After winning the title, Kaziah expressed much delight and gratitude that this was not merely an achievement for her, but a significant responsibility. "I won this crown at the age of 19, and in 64 years I've brought the first crown home to Kerala. I'm so, so incredibly happy, so incredibly grateful; this is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm so incredibly grateful that I can show what India means to the universe," she told ANI.

Attributing her victory to God's grace, Kaziah further expressed that representing India on an international platform is a matter of pride and honour for her. She aims to showcase India's diversity, culture, talent, and the strength of the new generation to the world.

Future Goals and Aspirations

Her next goal is to step into the film industry alongside her modelling career. "God showed me what my purpose was in life at a very young age, and I'm so grateful because I'm following his path, what he has created for me, and I believe I'm so incredibly blessed by our Almighty that I'm able to sit here today. I always look up to others, but I think in today's generation we forget to appreciate ourselves; we forget to remind ourselves how far we've come, how much we've worked for the life that we've wanted. The first goal is to bring the crown back to India, the crown of Miss Universe, that has always been my dream, and I want to represent India in absolutely everything that I do. Hopefully, I am able to enter the industry of movies as well and in that as well be able to carry the name of India internationally," she added.

Message for Aspiring Women

Offering a message to young women aspiring to enter the modelling world, Kaziah noted that reaching this stage as a young woman is a struggle in itself, but one must keep moving forward with determination. "India is a country with so much talent, so much potential, so much fire. My message is to take your roots with you wherever you go, carry that within you, carry the pride of the tricolour behind you in everything that you do, and I promise you success will follow,' she shared.

On Gen-Z Activism

The 19-year-old Miss Universe India 2026 also spoke on Gen-Z activism and the protests held in Delhi and Jharkhand, stating that she is proud to be part of this young generation. "I am proud of the generation that we have become, from being criticised as being outspoken to that being one of our biggest strengths, to being able to change the world with our voices. That is the most powerful thing that any human in the world can do," she said. (ANI)