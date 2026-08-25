Onam festivities have begun in Keralam, marked by traditional rituals and shopping sprees. Students in Tiruchirappalli celebrated with floral rangoli and dances, while markets in Kannur were busy with 'Uthrada Pachil' ahead of Thiruvonam.

Onam festivities have commenced across Keralam, with people embracing the spirit of the harvest festival in their own unique ways. From traditional rituals at educational institutions to families crowding the markets for final shopping, the festive mood has begun to envelop the state as people come together to mark the season with joy and tradition.

Vibrant College Celebrations

Students of Srimathi Indira Gandhi College for Women near Chathiram Bus Stand in Tiruchirappalli celebrated Onam with traditional fervour, wearing Keralam's traditional attire and participating in cultural programmes without differences of caste or religion.

The celebrations began with the college Director Aparna and Principal Gajalakshmi lighting the traditional kuthuvilakku. As part of the celebrations, the students decorated colourful Athapookalam (floral rangoli) using flowers of various hues and prepared traditional sweets to welcome Thiruvonam. They also danced to Keralam's traditional Onam songs and the beats of Chenda Melam, adding colour and vibrancy to the celebrations.

Traditional 'Uthrada Pachil' Shopping

Shoppers across Keralam's Kannur explored the markets, flower shops and sweet stalls on the eve of Onam. The bustling pre-festival activity, known locally as 'Uthrada Pachil', is used to describe the last round of shopping for the celebration.

A day before Onam, the locals were seen making final purchases to celebrate the festival on Wednesday.

The Legend of King Mahabali

Onam is traditionally celebrated to mark the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. The festival is observed for 10 days, beginning with the Atham star and culminating with Thiruvonam. This year, the grand Thiruvonam celebrations will be observed on August 26.

The festival is celebrated by people welcoming King Mahabali with floral decorations, cultural programmes and traditional dances at homes and in local communities. (ANI)