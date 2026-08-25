Actor Yash is continuing a tradition he began during his KGF films. He visited Dharmasthala for special prayers before KGF-1 and KGF-2, and also visited during the mahurat of his upcoming film Toxic.

Ahead of the release of his movie 'Toxic' tomorrow, Yash visited Dharmasthala to offer special prayers.

Kannada actor and now a 'pan-world star', Rocking Star Yash, visited the Srikshetra Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka today, August 25, 2026. He was there to offer special traditional prayers for his new film 'Toxic', which he has acted in and produced. The movie is set for a massive worldwide release tomorrow, August 26.

A tradition since his KGF days

Actor Yash has been following this tradition since his KGF films. He had visited Dharmasthala to offer special prayers before the release of both KGF-1 and KGF-2. He was also at the temple during the 'mahurat' ceremony for 'Toxic'. Now, with the film's release just a day away, he has returned to seek blessings.

After Dharmasthala, Yash will also visit Ujire's 'Surya Devasthana'

After his prayers in Dharmasthala, Yash is scheduled to visit the 'Surya Devasthana' or Sun Temple in Ujire. Sources say he will offer special prayers there as well, before getting back to the final release preparations for 'Toxic'. The film, which Yash has both acted in and produced, is releasing worldwide tomorrow. We've received information that the first shows in India, including Karnataka, will begin at 6:00 AM.

Just so you know, 'Toxic' is releasing on more than 12,000 screens across the world. In Karnataka, the film will be shown on over 500 screens. The movie has already set a new record with its advance ticket bookings. It looks like the 'Toxic' festival is all set to begin for fans of the Kannada star, who is being hailed as a 'pan-world star' with this film.