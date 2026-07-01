Navbharat Times (NBT) Delhi will honour lyricist and author Prasoon Joshi with the first 'NBT Bhushan Samman' at NBT Utsav 2026. The award will be presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on July 4, 2026.

Navbharat Times (NBT) Delhi is set to honour lyricist, poet, author and advertising professional Prasoon Joshi with the first-ever 'NBT Bhushan Samman' at NBT Utsav 2026, the publication announced. The award will be presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event, which will be held in New Delhi on July 4, 2026.

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According to NBT Delhi, the honour has been started to recognise people who have made a lasting contribution to literature, culture, creativity and public life. Prasoon Joshi is the first recipient of the award.

Prasoon Joshi: A Distinguished Creative Mind

Prasoon Joshi is among India's most distinguished creative minds, whose words have transcended cinema to become expressions of hope, emotion, patriotism, and social change. Through memorable works in films such as Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Neerja, he has forged a lasting connection with audiences across generations. His writing reflects the aspirations of youth, the spirit of the nation, and the depth of human relationships, making his work an integral part of contemporary Indian cultural life.

Beyond cinema, Prasoon Joshi has established himself as a leading voice in literature and advertising. His poetry and prose are celebrated for their emotional depth, while his acclaimed advertising campaigns are known for their simplicity, creativity, and ability to connect with millions. His exceptional command of language and distinctive storytelling have earned him recognition as one of India's most influential creative personalities. (ANI)