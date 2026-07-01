Kriti Sanon has shut down all breakup rumours with rumoured Bf Kabir Bahia by dropping cute pictures. Take a look at her ‘half-early’ post. Keep scrolling to know more!

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who is currently basking in all the love coming her way with her latest release, Cocktail 2. The film has not only performed well at the box office but has also garnered praise for Kriti's portrayal of Ally. Hot, stunning, and fiery. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

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Well, if you are a Kriti Sanon fan, you know she likes to keep her personal life under wraps. She has never opened up about her relationship status, nor has she been vocal online. But now, Kriti has been sharing a few glimpses of her love life with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, a London-based businessman. Yes, you read that right.

Kriti Sanon Shares Pic With Rumoured BF Kabir Bahia

A few days back, a picture of Kabir standing in proximity to a woman at a function had surfaced on the internet, hinting at a potential breakup. Reddit users were quick to notice this viral picture and make theories about their alleged relationship. However, his team had squashed the breakup rumours by stating that the girl in the picture is a family friend, whom Kabir considers a sister. A source close to Kabir told The Times of India. “The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," the source said.

Take A Look At The Picture Here!

Setting the record straight Kriti captioned the post as, “Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will.. )”

Fans React

Reacting at the cute post. One fan wrote, “15th slide, No nazar.” Another wrote, “Cute couple.” While others dropped some heart and love emojis.