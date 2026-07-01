The makers of Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' released a new teaser, 'Ladies & Ladies,' introducing the film's female leads: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in striking new avatars.

'Ladies & Ladies' Teaser Unveils Female Cast

Fans who have been waiting for a long time for an update on 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' finally have one, as the makers of the action thriller have unveiled a teaser titled "Ladies & Ladies", giving audiences a fresh look at the women who play key roles in the upcoming film led by Yash.

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The one-minute-and-41-second video introduces Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in striking new avatars. While the makers have not revealed details about their characters, the video hints that each of them will have an important role in the film's story. The teaser also features a female voice-over, adding to the mystery around the film. It opens with a warning that reads: "Kids... stay away. Parents... make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents... make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... at your own risk."

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' had previously released two teasers. The first teaser showcased a dark and violent world, while the second teaser surprised fans with Yash appearing in a beardless look.

Film Details and Release Information

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' stars Yash in the lead along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

The movie was earlier slated for release on March 19 but was later postponed by the makers, citing tensions in the Middle East. (ANI)