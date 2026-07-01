Ashish Gokhale continues to serve as a practising doctor while building a successful acting career. A qualified medical professional, he is the CEO and Medical Superintendent of Advance Multispeciality Hospital and Cardiac Care Centre in Mumbai. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashish temporarily put acting on hold to devote himself entirely to treating patients, working tirelessly on the frontlines and helping countless people through one of India's toughest healthcare crises. Despite his demanding medical responsibilities, he has featured in films such as Shaitaan, Bholaa, Raid 2, and 420 IPC, besides appearing in the web series Indian Police Force. His remarkable ability to save lives in hospitals while entertaining audiences on screen makes him one of the most inspiring doctor-actors in India today.