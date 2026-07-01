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National Doctors' Day 2026: Sai Pallavi to Ashish Gokhale; 4 Indian Actors Who Chose Acting After Becoming Doctors
National Doctors' Day 2026: Celebrates the dedication of medical professionals across India. Interestingly, some celebrities also hold medical degrees, have balanced healthcare with acting, proving that compassion and creativity can thrive together
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi is one of the finest examples of an actor who successfully balanced academics and artistry. Before captivating audiences with her natural acting and graceful dance performances, she completed her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia. Despite earning a medical degree, Sai Pallavi chose to pursue acting, a field in which she had already begun gaining recognition. Her breakthrough came with the Malayalam blockbuster "Premam," after which she delivered acclaimed performances in Telugu and Tamil films such as "Fidaa," "Love Story," "Shyam Singha Roy," and "Amaran." Known for avoiding excessive glamour and prioritising meaningful roles, Sai Pallavi remains an inspiration for students who aspire to follow multiple passions.
Aditi Govitrikar
Before becoming a successful model, actress, and television personality, Aditi Govitrikar had already established herself academically by earning an MBBS degree. She made history in 2001 by becoming the first Indian woman to win the prestigious Mrs. World title, bringing global recognition to the country. Following her success in pageantry, she entered Bollywood and appeared in films such as "Paheli," "De Dana Dan," and several television reality shows. Even after achieving fame in entertainment, Aditi has often spoken about the importance of healthcare and fitness, reflecting the values instilled through her medical education.
Bharath Reddy
Unlike many actors who left medicine immediately after graduation, Bharath Reddy actually practised as a cardiologist before making the transition to films. His medical expertise earned him respect in the healthcare profession, but his passion for acting eventually led him to the South Indian film industry. He has portrayed memorable supporting roles in several Telugu and Tamil films, including "Businessman," "Spyder," and the Hindi blockbuster "Jawan." His journey demonstrates that professional excellence in medicine can coexist with artistic ambitions, making him one of the most unique personalities in Indian cinema.
Ashish Gokhale
Ashish Gokhale continues to serve as a practising doctor while building a successful acting career. A qualified medical professional, he is the CEO and Medical Superintendent of Advance Multispeciality Hospital and Cardiac Care Centre in Mumbai. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashish temporarily put acting on hold to devote himself entirely to treating patients, working tirelessly on the frontlines and helping countless people through one of India's toughest healthcare crises. Despite his demanding medical responsibilities, he has featured in films such as Shaitaan, Bholaa, Raid 2, and 420 IPC, besides appearing in the web series Indian Police Force. His remarkable ability to save lives in hospitals while entertaining audiences on screen makes him one of the most inspiring doctor-actors in India today.
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