Former host Kangana Ranaut is set to return to 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. She will make a special appearance on the Netflix reality show for the season's first termination, joining hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Just when the contestants thought they had found their rhythm, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is ready to throw in its first surprise. Former host Kangana Ranaut will return to the reality show this weekend, but this time as 'Janta Ki Awaaz', ahead of the season's first termination.

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Netflix announced that the 'Queen' will make a special appearance as 'Janta Ki Awaaz', a role that will bring the contestants closer to the audience during their journey in the show. Her entry comes as the inmates prepare to face the first termination of the season.

Kangana on Returning to the Show

Sharing her thoughts on returning to the show, Kangana, in a statement, said, "This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price!"

About Lock Upp Season 2

The second season of 'Lock Upp' began streaming on Netflix on June 27 and has already completed its first task. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have also assigned tags to all 15 contestants, who are referred to as inmates. This season features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala.

Set inside a controlled jail environment, the contestants are cut off from the outside world and face tasks, punishments, chargesheets and eliminations as they compete to stay in the game. While the first season streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022, the second season is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.