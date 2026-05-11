During a recent podcast conversation, Kiara Advani admitted that despite her success and popularity, she still looks for approval from her parents. The actress shared that validation from family feels far more meaningful than praise from the outside world.

She explained that growing up in a loving and emotionally secure environment often makes children want to avoid disappointing their parents. According to Kiara, this can slowly develop into people-pleasing behaviour without them even realizing it.

The actress said awareness is important because emotional patterns formed in childhood often stay with people into adulthood.