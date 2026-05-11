Kiara Advani Says She Doesn’t Want Daughter Saraayah To Be A People Pleaser
Actor Kiara Advani has opened up about motherhood, emotional validation, and the lessons she wants to pass on to daughter Saraayah. In a heartfelt conversation, she admitted she hopes her child does not grow up to be a people pleaser like her
Kiara Opens Up About Seeking Validation
During a recent podcast conversation, Kiara Advani admitted that despite her success and popularity, she still looks for approval from her parents. The actress shared that validation from family feels far more meaningful than praise from the outside world.
She explained that growing up in a loving and emotionally secure environment often makes children want to avoid disappointing their parents. According to Kiara, this can slowly develop into people-pleasing behaviour without them even realizing it.
The actress said awareness is important because emotional patterns formed in childhood often stay with people into adulthood.
Why Kiara Doesn’t Want Saraayah To Be A People Pleaser
Kiara revealed that marriage and motherhood have helped her understand herself better. She said becoming a parent has made her more conscious of her own habits and emotional responses.
Talking about daughter Saraayah, Kiara shared that she wants her child to feel emotionally safe and free to express herself without fear. She said she hopes her daughter grows up confident enough to make independent choices instead of constantly seeking approval from others.
The actress also mentioned that she wants Saraayah to be curious, observant, loving, and emotionally strong rather than someone who sacrifices her own needs just to keep others happy.
Kiara Reflects On Her Parents And Childhood Values
While discussing her upbringing, Kiara spoke warmly about the values her parents instilled in her and her brother. She recalled that discipline existed at home, but emotional support was always stronger than fear.
The actress shared that her mother focused more on raising respectful and kind children rather than putting pressure on academic success. She also praised her parents for always being emotionally available despite their own struggles.
Kiara revealed that her father lost his parents at a young age and had to begin working early in life, while her mother managed a playschool. According to the actress, their dedication to family shaped the person she is today.
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