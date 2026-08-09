Kangana Ranaut served yet another stunning look at the monsoon session. The diva wore a gorgeous Rolex watch and carried a luxury Hermes Birkin bag, turning heads, and how. Let's decode her look.

Kangana Ranaut might be in the news for her controversial remarks, but when it comes to fashion, she never misses the mark, and there's no denying that. The actress is serving one stunning look after another as she is attending the monsoon session at the parliament. From gorgeous sarees to pearls to sunglasses, her style is beyond iconic.

Kangana's ICONIC Parliament Look

What caught our attention was her latest look, and you won't believe how costly the entire breakdown of her fashion statement is. The actress wore a beautiful pastel sky blue saree and paired it with a white blouse. She completed the look with a stylish Hermes Birkin Bag and a swanky Rolex watch. Yes, you read that right. The actress carried a Hermes Black Birkin Togo Leather that comes with a whopping price of Rs 35 lakh. Her Rolex was a Lady Datejust Chocolate Brown Dial that comes with a price tag of Rs 21 lakh, which brings her entire look to the cost of Rs 56 lakh.

Take a look

Fan's React

As soon as this look of hers went viral fans were quick to react. One wrote, “Her hard-earned money…she has every right to flaunt it.” Nupi India wrote, “This saree she is wearing is an ERI SILK saree designed in simple Manipuri Motif. It’s from the brand NUPI from North East India. Check out our page nupi_india and website www.nupi.in for more about the brand.” One more wrote, “Hard earned money . She deserve it.”

On The Work Front

She was last seen in 26/11 hospital-survival drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Up next she has Queen 2 and Circle in the pipeline.