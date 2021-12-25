  • Facebook
    Tom Holland’s reaction to Indian ‘Spider-Man’ will leave you in splits; watch

    A throwback video of Tom Holland and Sahil Bulla are doing rounds on the next. In this, Tom Holland is seen hilariously reacting to the song ‘Tune Churaya Mera Dil Ka Chain’.

    Tom Holland reaction to Indian Spider-Man will leave you in splits watch drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 3:53 PM IST
    The last part of the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ franchise, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ released on December 16 in India. The film has been receiving some rave reviews since its release. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles, the film also features Benedict Cumberbatch in a pivotal role where he plays his ‘Doctor Strange’ character.

    Riding high on the success of his film, a throwback video of Tom Holland reacting to Bhojpuri Spider-Man’s song has gone viral on the net. Stand-up comedian Sahil Bulla shared this video on his Instagram where he is seen interviewing the ‘Spider-Man’ and later shows him the Bhojpuri song video during the Comic-Con India which was held in the year 2017.

    In this video, Sahil Bulla plays the Bhojpuri song ‘Tune Churaya Mera Dil Ka Chain’ for Tom Holland. At first, Tom Holland appears to be confused looking at the video and has some hilarious reactions to it. Later, Sahil translates the lyrics of the song for the Hollywood actor.

    Check out the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sahil Shah (@sahilbulla)

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: You CAN’T miss Zendaya’s message for boyfriend Tom Holland

    This was not the only India Spider-Man reference that Sahil Bulla presented to Tom Holland. He went on to share a few more references. Sahil also showed the comic version of Spider-Man to Tom Holland, and eventually asked him if he would want to act as an Indian Spider-Man.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Netizens review Tom Holland, Zendaya movie; find it worthy of the long wait

    Although the video is from the year 2017, with the release of the last part of the Spider-Man franchise, the video has once again come into the light.

    Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become proved to be one of the best films of the year 2021. The movie was highly anticipated by the fans of the superhero. This No Way Home film featured Spider-Man fighting all the five villains as Doctor Strange opens the multi-verse of the villains. The film has received some exceptionally great reviews, many also finding it very emotional.
     

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
