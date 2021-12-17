Spider-Man: No Way Home: You CAN’T miss Zendaya’s message for boyfriend Tom Holland

Tom Holland had a special heart-melting message ahead of the film’s release from his girlfriend and co-star, Zendaya. Continue reading to know what Zendaya had to say to her real-life ‘Spider-Man’.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in the Indian theatres on December 16. The final part of the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy has finally come to an end with the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The Marvel Studios film has been one of the most talked-about and highly anticipated films that was released this year. Jon Watt’s has proved that the film has passed on all aspects, leaving behind all the superhero fans emotional as well as happy.

Ahead of its United States of America release, the film’s leading lady, Zendaya who played the role of Mary Jane, left a heartwarming message for her boyfriend ‘Peter Parker’, Tom Holland. Zendaya took on her Instagram handle to share two images of Tom Holland that followed with a wholesome message for the actor.

Calling him “my spider man”, Zendaya shared the first picture of Tom Holland from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while the second picture was a throwback photograph of ‘baby’ Tom who is dressed in a Spider-Man costume.

Tagging Tom Holland in the post, she wrote: “I am so proud of you, some things never change and good,” followed by a black heart icon. The post has garnered over 10.8 million likes and over 50, 000 comments. The comments section was flooded with heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The two co-stars and onscreen couple are setting some major couple goals in real life as well. Recently, the two together addressed the height difference they have, slamming the mentality of people who try to troll them for it.

Meanwhile, during the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles California, Tom Holland had stopped an interview mid-way upon realizing that his ladylove, Zendaya, had entered the venue. Tom Holland and Zendaya, early this year, were reportedly seen kissing and hugging each other in a car after which their dating rumours had picked up drastically.

