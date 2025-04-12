user
user icon

7 times Sakshi Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave out couple goals for fans

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have redefined couple goals with their love, loyalty, and laughter-filled bond. Here are 7 times the Ex-Indian Captain and his wife made us drool with their mutual love and affection

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Dhoni and Sakshi knew each other since childhood, and their love story blossomed later—proving that destiny plays its part. Their story from old friends to lifelong partners shows how true love stands the test of time.

article_image2

Surprise Wedding

Their low-key wedding in 2010 caught everyone by surprise. Amidst Dhoni's rising fame, their decision to keep it private showed how grounded they are, valuing moments over media attention.


article_image3

Support Through Fame

Sakshi has been Dhoni’s quiet pillar, away from the limelight. Her constant presence at matches, supporting him silently, reflects their deep bond and unspoken understanding.

article_image4

Parenting Ziva Together

Their parenting journey with Ziva is filled with adorable moments. Whether it’s Dhoni bathing her or Sakshi posting cute videos, they balance fame and family life with ease.

article_image5

Playful Social Media Banter

Their playful Instagram videos—like Dhoni teasing Sakshi or vice versa—showcase a fun, natural side to their relationship, full of laughter and genuine connection.

article_image6

Travel Adventures

They often travel together, enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Whether it's mountain hikes or cozy family vacations, their shared love for adventure keeps their bond strong.

Standing by Each Other in Challenges

From handling Dhoni’s intense career phases to dealing with public scrutiny, Sakshi’s unwavering support has shown how strong their relationship is, rooted in loyalty and trust.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH)

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul's heroics in DC's win over RCB; Check here ATG

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul’s heroics in DC’s win over RCB; Check here

Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna wins Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runnerup ATG

Celebrity MasterChef Winner: Gaurav Khanna wins; Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runner-up

WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

WWE: 5 Women John Cena Has Been Linked With After Nikki Bella Split

WWE: 5 Women John Cena Has Been Linked With After Nikki Bella Split

Recent Stories

Sir Jimmy Anderson takes world by storm, congratulations flood in for cricket's latest Knight snt

'Sir Jimmy Anderson' takes world by storm, congratulations flood in for cricket's latest Knight

Tatkal ticket booking rules change: IRCTC tightens access, no need of agents from April 15 AJR

Tatkal ticket booking rules change: IRCTC tightens access, no need of agents from April 15

Stylish Dupatta Designs to Elevate Your Salwar Suit Look sri

Transform Your Look: Style Old Suits with Fancy Dupattas

Can India fix Global South's problems with AI? Australia thinks so watch exclusive Brendan Dowling interview snt

Can India fix Global South's problems with AI? Australia thinks so | Watch EXCLUSIVE interview

J&K: Soldier killed in Akhnoor as army foils infiltration bid, 3 terrorists killed in Kishtwar anr

J&K: Soldier killed in Akhnoor as army foils infiltration bid, 3 terrorists killed in Kishtwar

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon