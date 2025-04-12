7 times Sakshi Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave out couple goals for fans

Read Full Gallery

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni have redefined couple goals with their love, loyalty, and laughter-filled bond. Here are 7 times the Ex-Indian Captain and his wife made us drool with their mutual love and affection

Dhoni and Sakshi knew each other since childhood, and their love story blossomed later—proving that destiny plays its part. Their story from old friends to lifelong partners shows how true love stands the test of time.

Their low-key wedding in 2010 caught everyone by surprise. Amidst Dhoni's rising fame, their decision to keep it private showed how grounded they are, valuing moments over media attention.

Sakshi has been Dhoni’s quiet pillar, away from the limelight. Her constant presence at matches, supporting him silently, reflects their deep bond and unspoken understanding.

Their parenting journey with Ziva is filled with adorable moments. Whether it’s Dhoni bathing her or Sakshi posting cute videos, they balance fame and family life with ease.

Their playful Instagram videos—like Dhoni teasing Sakshi or vice versa—showcase a fun, natural side to their relationship, full of laughter and genuine connection.

Travel Adventures

They often travel together, enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Whether it's mountain hikes or cozy family vacations, their shared love for adventure keeps their bond strong.

Standing by Each Other in Challenges

From handling Dhoni’s intense career phases to dealing with public scrutiny, Sakshi’s unwavering support has shown how strong their relationship is, rooted in loyalty and trust.