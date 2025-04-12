Transform Your Look: Style Old Suits with Fancy Dupattas

Lifestyle
Often the dupattas of salwar suits get damaged. If you also don't wear beautiful suits because of this, then definitely buy this dupatta once.
Phulkari dupatta is carried with cotton to print and plain suits. It comes in vibrant colors with flower-leaf designs. You can buy it for up to Rs 300.
A multi-colored dupatta in the range of 1000 should also be in the wardrobe. Which you can carry from Anarkali suit to sober kurta set. These are easily available in the market.
No matter what the suit is, if you want to look royal and classy, then you must have a velvet dupatta in your closet. It would be better if you buy it in contrast color.
How can it be that we talk about dupatta and the name of Banarasi dupatta is not taken. Girls like plain suit with heavy dupatta.
The craze of heavy and matching dupatta with silk suit is gone. If you want to maintain both fashion and style, then buy organza dupatta available for up to Rs 300.
There is hardly a better option than Kalamkari dupatta for a contrasting and classy look. These are a bit expensive but last for years. You can buy it online-offline.
