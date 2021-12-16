Spider-Man: No Way Home: Netizens review Tom Holland, Zendaya movie; find it worthy of the long wait

Jon Watt’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has released in India today, on December 16. Netizens reviewed the movie on Twitter. Here is what they have to say about the film.

The much-awaited film of the year ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has finally been released in India today, on December 16 in theatres. Marvel Studios’ this film is the final part of the ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ trilogy.

Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in lead roles as ‘Peter Parker, Spider-Man’ and ‘Mary Jane aka MJ’, respectively, fans of this superhero film had eagerly waited for its release. And now that the film has hit the theatres, social media users are giving it rave reviews on Twitter.

Soon after the film’s release, fans have taken on social to write about how emotional they have felt after watching the last part of the Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy. They also said that the film has proved to be worth the wait.

The movie has clearly passed the tests of the viewers as most of the fans either wrote about willing to watch the film again or of how epic a movie it has turned out to be. In all, the fans of the Marvel Studio’s film have no complaints about the movie and only praises to share.

The film, written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, shows how Spidey request Doctor Strange to help him by making people forget his ‘Peter Parker’ identity, and letting Spider-Man’s identity continue as a secret. However, things go south when Doctor Strange’s magic backfires and the multiverse of all five villains open, bringing them back.



Meanwhile, actor Benedict Cumberbatch who has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with his ‘Doctor Strange’ character in this Spidey film, had earlier warned fans against spilling the beans about the film after its release. He said that even though he understands how difficult it is for people to not share the film’s story with others, they must not do so to spoil the experience for others. Spider-Man: No Way Home also features actors Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx, among others.

Take a look at some ofthe reactions fans have had after watching the film: