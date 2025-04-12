user
Tatkal ticket booking rules change: IRCTC tightens access, no need of agents from April 15

Many people rely on agents to book Tatkal tickets, trusting they'll somehow confirm them. But new rules are coming from April 15. The Indian Railways is introducing a facility to easily book Tatkal tickets directly, without needing agents. Let's find out what those rules are!

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

The railway department has taken strict measures to curb agent scams in Tatkal ticket booking.

Here are the new rules from April 15: Previously, the booking time for AC classes started at 10 AM every day. From April 15, it will open at 11 AM every day. For non-AC tickets, the site used to open at 11 AM. From April 15, the booking time will start at 12 PM.

For Premium Tatkal tickets, the booking time used to be 10 AM every day. After April 15, bookings will start at 10:30 AM. The important rule is that agents are not allowed to book Tatkal tickets between 10 AM and 12 PM every day.


To book Tatkal tickets: Visit the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in or book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC mobile app. Open the IRCTC website or app and select the train and class.

Select the Tatkal quota, enter passenger details and ID proof, confirm, and pay.

