Actor Rahul Banerjee has passed away after drowning during a shoot. A wave of grief has hit his Bijoygarh home following this sudden news. His mother and son, Sahaj, are in a terrible state, with Priyanka Sarkar and other Tollywood colleagues rushing to be by their side.

Everyone knows about the Ananya Apartments in Bijoygarh. This is where actor Rahul Banerjee grew up. But in just a few hours, the entire mood of the neighbourhood has changed. No one has been able to get over the shock yet.

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The news of Rahul Banerjee's death came on Sunday. The actor passed away after drowning during a shoot. So, what is the condition of his family now?

Reports say that Priyanka was the first to reach Rahul's mother on Sunday night. After that, many from the industry, like Debolina Dutta, Joyjit Banerjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Saurav Das, Riddhima Ghosh, and Gourav Chakraborty, also reached the house. Chaiti Ghoshal was also there. In an interview, she said, 'How can a mother who has lost her son ever be okay?' We later learned that Rahul's mother has been given medication on a doctor's advice.

Meanwhile, after hearing about his father's death, his son Sahaj has gone completely silent. It goes without saying that life has become very difficult for 13-year-old Sahaj. No one could get him to say a single word. At the Keoratala crematorium, the 13-year-old was seen staring blankly, almost like a machine. He was the one who performed his father's last rites. Priyanka also looked completely grim.

For context, actor Rahul Banerjee had gone to Talsari for the shooting of a serial called 'Bhole Baba Par Karega'. The accident happened there after he went into the water post-shoot. However, what exactly happened at that time is still not clear. Bhaskar Bandyopadhyay, who plays Rahul's uncle in the serial, was the first to confirm the news. He said, "He had gone to Talsari for the shoot. The incident happened after pack-up." But he added that he doesn't have any clear information on the exact details. Rahul Arunoday Bandyopadhyay became hugely popular for his role in the film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', where his co-star was Priyanka Sarkar. They later got married and Sahaj is their son.