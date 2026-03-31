Rahul Banerjee Death: 5 big questions that could solve the mystery of his drowning
It's been over 48 hours since actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's tragic death, but the mystery is far from over. The police are still looking for answers to five crucial questions that could finally reveal what really happened.
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Image Credit : Rahul Arunoday Banerjee/ Instagram, X
The Mystery of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Death
More than two days have passed since Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death, but the cause is still unclear. People are wondering if it was just a tragic accident or if there's more to the story. The mystery is getting deeper.
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5 Unanswered Questions
After Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death, five key questions remain unanswered. The answers to these questions hold the key to solving the entire mystery. Here are the five big questions.
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Image Credit : Social Media
The First Question
How was the crew shooting in the sea without any safety gear like life jackets or lifeboats? And how deep were they shooting? The sea at Talsari looks calm, but it's known for its dangerous quicksand.
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The Second Question
The crew didn't take permission from the Talsari marine police, coast guard, or the fishermen's cooperative. Talsari is on the West Bengal-Odisha border. Fans believe that if the police had been informed, they could have perhaps prevented Rahul's death.
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Image Credit : Rahul Banerjee
The Third Question
Why didn't the crew immediately call for help from trained local divers, known as 'nuliyas', who know the dangers of that part of the sea? Reports say the shooting crew themselves rescued Rahul and took him to the hospital.
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The Fourth Question
This is the most critical question. Rahul's driver said he was in the water for a long time. The production house claims it was only 7-8 minutes. But the initial post-mortem report suggests he was submerged for a long time, maybe even an hour, as a lot of sand and saltwater was found in his body and his lungs were swollen. The exact time is still unknown.
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The Fifth Question
From day one, people from the shooting unit have been giving different versions of the story. Production head Leena Gangopadhyay said the script had no deep-water scene. Actress Shweta Mishra said the accident happened during the shoot. Another source claims Shweta fell in first and Rahul drowned trying to save her. A production member even said the accident happened *after* the shoot, and Rahul had ignored their warnings. What really happened that Sunday evening in Talsari?
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Image Credit : Rahul Banerhee insta
Picture from the shoot
Police sources say the footage recovered from the shooting location could reveal what exactly happened on the Talsari beach. Investigators believe the entire incident might have been recorded, as the camera was on when the accident took place.
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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee came from a family deeply involved in films and theatre. His father, Bishwanath Banerjee, was a director. Rahul started acting at a very young age with his father's theatre group. He died on Sunday night while shooting in Talsari.
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Rahul's Rise to Fame
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee acted on both the small and big screens. He shot to fame in 2008 with the film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', directed by Raj Chakraborty. He starred opposite actress Priyanka Sarkar in the movie, which was a huge box office hit and made Rahul a household name in Bengali cinema.
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