7 10 Image Credit : Asianet News

The Fifth Question

From day one, people from the shooting unit have been giving different versions of the story. Production head Leena Gangopadhyay said the script had no deep-water scene. Actress Shweta Mishra said the accident happened during the shoot. Another source claims Shweta fell in first and Rahul drowned trying to save her. A production member even said the accident happened *after* the shoot, and Rahul had ignored their warnings. What really happened that Sunday evening in Talsari?