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Rahul Banerjee Death: Why AICWA Wants FIR Against Producers, Flags ‘Gross Negligence’
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who starred in the Bengali movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, unfortunately died on March 29, 2026. Regarding this situation, the AICWA has recently released a statement.
Rahul Banerjee Death Case
Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who starred in the Bengali movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, passed away on March 29, 2026. While filming at Talsari Beach in Odisha, he drowned and was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. In response to this tragedy, the AICWA has now released a forceful statement.
Rahul Banerjee Death Case
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a video and made a significant demand in response to this issue. The Association has demanded a court investigation and the filing of a formal complaint against the producers involved, refusing to acknowledge this as a purely accidental incident.
AICWA criticises the "gross negligence"
According to the AICWA, "gross negligence" may have contributed to this occurrence. The Association states that when filming sequences involving the sea or water bodies, it is essential to have robust safety measures in place, including a trained team, rescue workers, and emergency preparedness.
AICWA criticises the "gross negligence"
The Association said that the actor's life may have been spared if appropriate safety procedures had been followed. They have described this as a systemic breakdown and, "prima facie," an act of criminal negligence rather than just an accident.
AICWA criticises the "gross negligence"
The Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Odisha have also been urged by the AICWA to act swiftly and strictly in this regard, making sure that charges are filed against those accountable.
Rahul's professional life
With the 2008 movie Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Rahul Banerjee found popularity. After this breakthrough, he starred in films like Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hanyate, and Kagojer Bou. He also appeared in several online series and television programs. The actor drowned at Talsari Beach while filming Bhole Baba Paar Karega, one of his episodes.
Rahul's career
In addition to confirming that they are looking into the matter, Odisha Police disclosed on Monday, March 30, that the producers of Bhole Baba Paar Karega had not obtained authorisation to film in Digha's Talsari beach.
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