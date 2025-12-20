- Home
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is in its final stage. As the finale approaches, various stunts are happening in the Bigg Boss house. A rumor about top contestant Kalyan Padala's head injury has gone viral. What's the truth behind it?
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Finals
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has reached its final stage. The grand finale is set for Sunday. The top 5 contestants are trying hard to get more votes from the audience.
Kalyan Padala's head injury..?
A shocking rumor has leaked from Bigg Boss. Social media is buzzing with news that top contestant Kalyan Padala was injured during a task and taken to the medical room.
Kalyan Padala looked fine in the promo
However, Kalyan Padala appeared healthy and active in the latest promo, talking with guests. This has left fans wondering if the injury news is true or just a rumor.
How can there be an injury without tasks..?
Some believe no recent tasks were tough enough to cause such an injury. Critics suggest it's a sympathy stunt by his fans to boost his chances of winning the finale.
Who is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9?
The race for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 title is tight. Initially between Kalyan and Tanuja, Demon Pavan has now joined the top contenders. Suspense is high as voting has closed.
