Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023, are eagerly preparing to welcome their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary earlier this year, sharing their excitement with fans on social media. In a heartfelt post, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way.”

Lin Laishram Opens Up About Miscarriage

Recently, Lin candidly spoke about a miscarriage she experienced earlier this year. She described it as a difficult time for both her and Randeep but emphasized their gratitude for the current pregnancy. “After a miscarriage earlier this year, it was a tough space for us both. However, we’re just deeply grateful and keeping our fingers crossed. This is nothing short of a beautiful gift!” she shared. Their baby is expected in March 2026, a date they are eagerly counting down to.

Preparing for the Baby

Lin revealed that planning for their little one has become one of their favourite topics. From decorating the baby’s room to discussing names, the couple is embracing every joyful moment. “Randeep keeps sending me articles and ideas he thinks will help me prepare. We are really enjoying this since it’s our first… there is no space for anything else other than happiness, joy, and the anticipation of the biggest delight of our lives,” Lin said.

The couple’s journey toward parenthood has been filled with both challenges and joy, and fans are excited to see them step into this new chapter of life. With March 2026 just around the corner, Randeep and Lin are cherishing every moment of this special time together.