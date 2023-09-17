Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite after 'Karan Arjun'; shooting to begin in March 2023

    Rumours circulated that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan might rejoin after 'Karan Arjun' for 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'. According to reports, the two stars gave their OK to the proposal to YRF's Aditya Chopra.
     

    Tiger vs Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite after Karan Arjun shooting to begin in March 2023 RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 8:51 AM IST

    'Tiger vs Pathaan' gets the thumbs up from Salman Khan and SRK, with filming set to begin in March. Rumours circulated that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan might rejoin after 'Karan Arjun' for 'Tiger versus Pathaan'. According to reports, the two stars gave their OK to the proposal.

    The 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' script has already been read aloud to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. According to sources, after Aditya Chopra narrated the film to the mega-stars, the screenplay has been locked for the 'Tiger vs Pathaan' crew to begin preparations in November for the filming in March next year. Yes, the film will begin production in March 2024.

    Also Read: Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan

    "Tiger vs Pathaan's script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script," a trade insider stated. This film represents a watershed event in Indian cinema since it brings together the two box-office juggernauts of 'Karan Arjun' for a full-fledged picture. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion.”

    "Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman, respectively, and narrated the film to them," the same source added. The stars have well received the story, and the film will now begin production in March!"

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar's savage reply to a fan asking why he is 'awake' is unmissable

    'Tiger versus Pathaan,' directed by Siddharth Anand, is billed as the largest film ever made in India. It is part of the YRF Spy Universe which kicked off with the ‘Tiger’ franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Then came ‘Pathaan’ (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the all-time biggest hit of Hindi cinema. All four films of the YRF Spy Universe are blockbusters. The next film from this spy franchise of YRF is ‘Tiger 3’ which is due to release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 8:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video vma

    Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video

    Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan

    Jawan Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore' ATG

    Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore'

    Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH] ATG

    Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH]

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store vma

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi start marriage shopping; papped meeting Manish Malhotra at his Hyderabad store

    Recent Stories

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on Opposition to Sanatan

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on 'Opposition to Sanatan'

    Kerala News live 17 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    On PM Modi's 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your 'Seva Bhaav'

    On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your ‘Seva Bhaav’

    Pet Bird Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    Pet Bird Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    PM Modi's 73rd birthday: A look back at his celebrations over the last 5 years AJR

    PM Modi's 73rd birthday: A look back at his celebrations over the last 5 years

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon