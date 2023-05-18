Tiger Shroff's mother finally breaks silence on her son and Disha Patani's dating rumours; know details

In a recent interview, Ayesha Shroff, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's mother, finally opened up and went on record to talk about her son's dating life and relationship rumours with Disha Patani.

The relationship status of Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has always been a topic of conjecture. Despite their mum on this topic, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger's mother, has divulged her stance on her son Tiger's dating rumours with actress Disha Patani.

In an interview with a leading Bollywood entertainment portal, when asked about a rumour involving Tiger that she came across and found humorous, Ayesha said, "That he was dating Disha."

Ayesha said she did not consider the story and added that she is also friends with Disha. She said, "They are like best friends." Ayesha also revealed her favourite film of, Tiger, and said, "My favourite movie of Tiger is War, and my least favourite is Heropanti 2."

Ayesha, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and Disha were recently spotted together at a restaurant. There had been recurring whispers about Tiger and Disha's plausible romantic relationship, but in August 2022, assumptions surfaced online claiming that the couple had split. However, neither of them affirmed nor denied the rumours. Tiger and Disha were often spotted together at events and eateries.

During season 7 of Koffee With Karan, Tiger described that he was single and confessed to having a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star from the movies Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Tiger said, "I am single. I think so, at least, and I am currently looking around." He added, "I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!."

