Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger Shroff's mother finally breaks silence on her son and Disha Patani's dating rumours; know details

    In a recent interview, Ayesha Shroff, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's mother, finally opened up and went on record to talk about her son's dating life and relationship rumours with Disha Patani.

    Tiger Shroff's mother finally breaks silence on her son and Disha Patani's dating rumours; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 18, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    The relationship status of Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has always been a topic of conjecture. Despite their mum on this topic, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger's mother, has divulged her stance on her son Tiger's dating rumours with actress Disha Patani. 

    In an interview with a leading Bollywood entertainment portal, when asked about a rumour involving Tiger that she came across and found humorous, Ayesha said, "That he was dating Disha."

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)

    Ayesha said she did not consider the story and added that she is also friends with Disha. She said, "They are like best friends." Ayesha also revealed her favourite film of, Tiger, and said, "My favourite movie of Tiger is War, and my least favourite is Heropanti 2."

    Ayesha, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and Disha were recently spotted together at a restaurant. There had been recurring whispers about Tiger and Disha's plausible romantic relationship, but in August 2022, assumptions surfaced online claiming that the couple had split. However, neither of them affirmed nor denied the rumours. Tiger and Disha were often spotted together at events and eateries.

    During season 7 of Koffee With Karan, Tiger described that he was single and confessed to having a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, his co-star from the movies Baaghi and Baaghi 3. Tiger said, "I am single. I think so, at least, and I am currently looking around." He added, "I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!."

    ALSO READ: Nikki Tamboli HOT Photos: Actress flaunts luscious curves in colourful cut-out top, sexy bikini (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details vma

    Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details

    Maharashtra govt directs theatre owners to screen Marathi movies or pay Rs 10 lakh fine anr

    Maharashtra govt directs theatre owners to screen Marathi movies or pay Rs 10 lakh fine

    Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser OUT: Witness Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in an emotional and romantic love story vma

    Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser OUT: Witness Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in an emotional and romantic love story

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after diamond earrings go missing ADC

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after her diamond earrings go missing

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    BEL Recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, salary and qualification; here's how to apply AJR

    BEL Recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, salary and qualification; here's how to apply

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 logo revealed; here is how social media reacted-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2026 logo revealed; here's how social media reacted

    7 ways to boost your brain health - gps

    7 ways to boost your brain health

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased set to launch on June 1 watch gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details vma

    Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon