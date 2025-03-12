Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection

Lifestyle
You can get this silver anklet with large-sized black beads at a very low price. Less silver is used in it. But it looks very beautiful on the feet.
This Nazariya anklet is made of beads embedded in silver wire. If you want, you can get this type of Nazariya anklet made in one leg only. You will find these designs under 500.
Small beads or lockets have been added to this Nazariya anklet made of black beads. Which is creating a very unique look.
A flower design with embedded gems has been added to the anklet decorated with black beads. Which is looking very beautiful. You can also buy this type of design for under 500.
You can wear simple Nazariya anklets on both feet in this way. Silver beads are hung in the middle of this anklet studded with black beads.
Since less silver is used in the Chuki Nazariya anklet, the price is also low. You will find this type of anklet for under 500-1000. You can also wear it on one leg.
