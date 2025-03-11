Amitabh Bachchan leaving KBC show? Check out who are the front runners as new host

Read Full Article

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is a game show that feels incomplete without the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. But recently, Big B hinted at leaving the show, breaking the hearts of his fans. Now, people are eager to know who might take over as the host if Amitabh Bachchan does leave 'KBC'. As of now, there's no confirmation that Big B is actually leaving 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. However, names have started surfacing for potential hosts. Interestingly, one of the names is a top Bollywood actress.

Who Could Be the New Host of KBC?

As soon as Big B expressed his desire to leave 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) and an ad agency conducted a survey to find out who should replace Amitabh Bachchan on the show. The survey included the opinions of 408 men and 360 women. Among the 768 people surveyed, the most popular choice for host was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who previously hosted the third season of KBC.

This Actress Is Also a Favorite to Host KBC

After Shah Rukh Khan, the name that received the most suggestions in the survey was actress Aishwarya Rai, who is also Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law. Aishwarya has never hosted any kind of show before. However, people believe that she could be the perfect host for 'KBC'. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name is also among the people's preferences for the show's host.

How Did the Talk of Amitabh Bachchan Leaving KBC Start?

During a recent episode of KBC 16, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his desire to leave the show. He became emotional during this time. He claimed that he had asked the channel to find his successor. However, the channel failed to do so, and he was forced to host the 16th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which has been quite lengthy. Reportedly, 82-year-old Amitabh Bachchan has also hinted that another host will be seen in the next season of KBC.

