Celine Dion on AI-generated music: Singer's stern warning to fans; here's what she said

This is not the first time singer Celine Dion has spoken out against unauthorized use of her music.

ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 3:21 PM IST

Singer Celine Dion has issued a stern warning to fans about unauthorized AI-generated music circulating online under her name. In a statement obtained by E! News, Dion's team condemned the creation and distribution of "fake" music that uses her likeness and musical performances without permission.

"It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion's musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers," the statement obtained by E! News read.

"Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved and are not songs from her official discography," the statement added.

This is not the first time Dion has spoken out against unauthorized use of her music.

In August, she expressed her disapproval of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump using her song 'My Heart Will Go On' at a campaign event.

Dion's statement reminds fans to be cautious when consuming music online and to verify the authenticity of the content. The singer's team has not indicated whether they will take further action against those responsible for creating and distributing the unauthorized AI-generated music.

In recent months, Dion has made a few appearances, including a performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where she sang 'Hymne a l'amour' live from the Eiffel Tower.
She has also been spotted attending events with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy.

