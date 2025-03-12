DIY Trendy Holi Hair Bands & Scarves from Old Lace and Fabric

Lifestyle
If you want to protect your hair and have a trendy look on Holi, make a ponytail and create a bohemian hairstyle with different types of pom-poms and colorful lace.
To make a trendy hair band for Holi, take a round mirror and put colorful lace on it. Stick it on a band and make a wide hair band.
To look cute and stylish on Holi, take colorful woolen balls like this. Stick it on a hair band and wear it on open hair on Holi.
By taking old scrunchies or different satin fabrics, you can stick them on a hair band like this and make a trendy hair band for Holi.
To protect your hair on Holi, roll your mom's old scarf like this, tie it on your head from the front, take it to the back and make a braided braid.
For a trendy and bohemian look on Holi, leave your hair open and take a floral printed satin scarf and tie it on your head. This will give you a very modern look.
By taking a wide satin fabric, you can also make a front knot hair band like this. Tie your hair with it and make a high bun.
