Lifestyle

DIY Trendy Holi Hair Bands & Scarves from Old Lace and Fabric

Create a Bohemian Hairstyle for Holi

If you want to protect your hair and have a trendy look on Holi, make a ponytail and create a bohemian hairstyle with different types of pom-poms and colorful lace.

DIY Holi Special Hair Band

To make a trendy hair band for Holi, take a round mirror and put colorful lace on it. Stick it on a band and make a wide hair band.

Rainbow Pattern Hair Band

To look cute and stylish on Holi, take colorful woolen balls like this. Stick it on a hair band and wear it on open hair on Holi.

Satin Fabric Hair Band

By taking old scrunchies or different satin fabrics, you can stick them on a hair band like this and make a trendy hair band for Holi.

Make a Hair Band from a Scarf

To protect your hair on Holi, roll your mom's old scarf like this, tie it on your head from the front, take it to the back and make a braided braid.

Cover Head with Scarf

For a trendy and bohemian look on Holi, leave your hair open and take a floral printed satin scarf and tie it on your head. This will give you a very modern look.

Front Knot Hair Band

By taking a wide satin fabric, you can also make a front knot hair band like this. Tie your hair with it and make a high bun. 

