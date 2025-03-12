All England Open: Prannoy knocked out, Lakshya in R16; Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to begin campaign today

Lakshya Sen progressed to the second round, while HS Prannoy knocked out of the All England Open Championships.

Badminton All England Open: Prannoy knocked out, Lakshya in R16; Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag to begin campaign today HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 9:15 AM IST

Indian Commonwealth Games champion and Olympian Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the ongoing All England Open badminton tournament.

On Tuesday, Lakshya beat Chinese Taipei's Su Li-yang at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham by 13-21, 21-17, 21-15 in an hour and 15 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

After losing the first game and trailing in the second by 7-11, the former All England finalist from to years back, staged a remarkable fightback, winning the next six successive points and the game to set a captivating decider.

In the final game, both players pushed each other to their limits, with the scoreline reading 15-15 at one point. But Lakshya held his nerve, and the 15th-ranked star won six successive points to defeat the world number 37.

In the other men's singles match up, HS Prannoy crashed out following a 19-21, 16-21 loss to France's Toma Junior Popov in a 53-minute affair. In the first game, Prannoy took a 4-0 lead before the Frenchman earned his first point. During the mid-game break, Prannoy had a slight edge by 11-9, but Toma erased the deficit to win his first game.

From then on, there was no stopping as Toma was more comfortable in winning the second game and hence, the match.

Popov seemed more comfortable in the second game and closed out the match without any hiccups.

In the women's competition, Malvika Bansod moved to the round of 16, defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in an hour and three minutes in a well-fought contest. The 28th-ranked Indian stunned the world number 12, by a 21-13, 10-21, 21-17 scoreline to move into the next round.

Coming to the mixed doubles action, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath crashed out in the first round after a 21-6, 21-15 defeat against the People's Republic of China's Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.

PV Sindhu and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty begin their All England Open 2025 campaigns from Wednesday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NBA: The 5 Most Clutch Players in the League Right Now

NBA: The 5 Most Clutch Players in the League Right Now

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstars Career

WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstar’s Career

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony HRD

PCB lodges formal protest with ICC after its official was absent during Champions Trophy presentation ceremony

Hardik Pandya reveals his 'next goal' after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph

Hardik Pandya reveals his 'next goal' after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph (WATCH)

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH) HRD

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure anr

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure

Want to keep your ration active? Link it to your bank account or lose benefits! AJR

Want to keep your ration active? Link it to your bank account or lose benefits!

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre anr

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre

Cheapest Gold in India? Find Out Which State Offers the Best Prices!

Cheapest Gold in India? Find Out Which State Offers the Best Prices!

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection iwh

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon