WWE: 5 Heel Turns That Revived a Superstar’s Career

Read Full Article

WWE: In wrestling, a successful career is all about evolution. A superstar who fails to adapt risks fading into irrelevance. While some wrestlers thrive as babyfaces, others struggle to connect with the audience, leading to stale characters and lost momentum.

For these five superstars, turning heel wasn’t just a storyline choice it was a career-saving move. By embracing their darker side, they transformed their personas, won over fans, and solidified their legacies in WWE history.

#5 Bayley

Fans grew frustrated with the supposed over-the-top face character of Bayley. Unlike someone like John Cena who has kept his face character fresh, most wrestlers have had issues with keeping it fresh. Bayley was in a similar situation and she was constantly getting booed. The WWE management brought a heel turn for Bayley which refreshed her WWE career.

#4 Edge

The Rated R Superstar's 2004 baby face character was dull and weak, failing to click with the audience. Edge failed to fit in the aggression-driven attitude era. At that time, ruthlessness was the selling point for the pro wrestling landscape. The Canadian wrestler brought a character change and transitioned into one of the most lethal heel wrestlers.

Also Read: WWE: 5 Times Superstars Let Slip Explicit Words on Live TV

#3 The Rock

Dwayne Johnson’s The Rock character is termed as one of the most popular. However, things were not smooth for him at the beginning of his career. The baby face wrestler was a mid-carder until he joined the nation of domination marking a villainous arch. It is from here that the Rock improved his in-ring persona. Despite being a heel, he got massive applause from the audience for his unique character.

#2 Roman Reigns

The Tribal chief was on the verge of losing his WWE career during his post-Shield streak. WWE fans genuinely disliked the character and were frustrated with the unlimited pushing from the pro wrestling company. His baby face made things worse for him. However, WWE in 2020 decided to change things by unleashing a heel Roman Reigns. This injected freshness into the character and saved Reigns’ wrestling career.

#1 John Cena

The biggest babyface in the history of WWE took things into his own hands during the last Elimination Chamber. Cena is in the last year of pro wrestling career and rightfully wanted to leave a mark that would revive his career and etch his name in the minds of WWE fans forever. No fan saw Cena's heel turn coming which makes it more unique. Fans are excited and keeping an eye on what's next in this historic villain arc.

Latest Videos