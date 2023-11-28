Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date

    Jennifer Lopez announces the release dates for her album "This Is Me... Now," featuring the lead single "Can’t Get Enough," alongside a co-written film with Ben Affleck and Matt Walton.

    'This Is Me... Now' trailer out: Jennifer Lopez's album and film to release on this date
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez is currently experiencing a wave of success, as evidenced by her recent announcement on Monday, November 27. The multitalented singer-actress revealed the eagerly awaited details about her upcoming 9th studio album, entitled "This Is Me… Now," along with its lead single, "Can’t Get Enough." Adding to the excitement, she shared that a companion film, co-written with her husband, actor Ben Affleck, titled "This Is Me… Now: The Film," is also in the works. Serving as a sequel to her 2002 record "This Is Me…Then," both the album and its accompanying film are scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. JLo's new single, "Can’t Get Enough," is set to be released on January 10, 2024.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    The trailer for "This Is Me… Now: The Film" made its debut on YouTube, courtesy of Prime Video, on November 27. Directed by Dave Meyers, the film promises to be an intimate, fantastical, and narrative-driven exploration of Jennifer Lopez's personal journey of self-healing and self-love. The narrative unfolds within an immersive world crafted by JLo, where music and visuals intertwine seamlessly to reveal the challenges and triumphs faced by the "On The Floor" singer. The trailer description emphasizes that audiences will bear witness to the transformation and vulnerability depicted in every frame.

    The captivating trailer for "This Is Me… Now: The Film" opens with Jennifer Lopez seated in front of a fire during a downpour. She is seen tossing a wet, handwritten letter into the flames, accompanied by her reflective words: “When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love." The letter, dated December 24, 2002, appears to be a poignant memento from Ben Affleck during their earlier dating days. The note expresses sentiments of resilience with lines like, “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you," signed off with a single-letter signature — B.

    In addition to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the co-authorship of "This Is Me… Now: The Film" also involves the participation of American actor Matt Walton. The film, slated for production under the auspices of Nuyorican Productions, showcases a collaborative effort among these talented individuals.

