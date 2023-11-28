'Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date

Renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up to bring to life the captivating journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a revered three-time Prime Minister of India, in the upcoming biographical film "Main ATAL Hoon." The film, scheduled for release on January 19, 2024, showcases Tripathi's remarkable transformation into the beloved political figure, generating widespread anticipation since the release of his initial look from the project.

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances, has been a source of fascination for audiences eagerly awaiting the portrayal of India's cherished Prime Minister. The actor recently unveiled four new posters of the film on social media, with a caption "Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India. Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

The film, directed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav and co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, is titled "Main ATAL Hoon." Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the production is spearheaded by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. As the cinematic exploration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life unfolds, audiences can anticipate a compelling narrative that delves into the profound legacy of this iconic leader.

