Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date

    Pankaj Tripathi unveils the poster and release date for 'Main ATAL Hoon,' a cinematic portrayal of the life of India's ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

     

    Main Atal Hoon' poster out: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release on this date SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up to bring to life the captivating journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a revered three-time Prime Minister of India, in the upcoming biographical film "Main ATAL Hoon." The film, scheduled for release on January 19, 2024, showcases Tripathi's remarkable transformation into the beloved political figure, generating widespread anticipation since the release of his initial look from the project.

    Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances, has been a source of fascination for audiences eagerly awaiting the portrayal of India's cherished Prime Minister. The actor recently unveiled four new posters of the film on social media, with a caption "Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India. Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

    The film, directed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav and co-written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, is titled "Main ATAL Hoon." Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the production is spearheaded by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. As the cinematic exploration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life unfolds, audiences can anticipate a compelling narrative that delves into the profound legacy of this iconic leader.

    ALSO READ: IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Temptation Island India: Nikita-Tayne part ways, terms Jad Hadid as new boyfriend RKK

    Temptation Island India: Nikita-Tayne part ways, terms Jad Hadid as new boyfriend

    Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 RBA

    Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said RBA

    Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'; here's what he said

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore RKK

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan ATG

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Recent Stories

    Will wear it every day, until Elon Musk's promise to Israeli parent on receiving dog tag snt

    'Will wear it every day, until...': Elon Musk's promise to Israeli parent on receiving dog tag

    Bihar holiday calendar sparks religious uproar: Hindu festivals dropped, BJP accuses bias AJR

    Bihar holiday calendar sparks religious uproar: Hindu festivals dropped, BJP accuses bias

    cricket 'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH) osf

    'My name is VVS Laxman': Ishan Kishan giving wrong answers to right questions goes viral (WATCH)

    Largest grilled cheese sandwich record shattered: Massive 190-kilo culinary triumph unveiled snt

    Largest grilled cheese sandwich record shattered: Massive 190-kilo culinary triumph unveiled

    Six-year-old girl kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam, found

    BREAKING: Six-year-old girl, kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam, found

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon